Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $1,686,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 709,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,244,000 after purchasing an additional 65,395 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 315,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,669,000 after purchasing an additional 110,359 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $76.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $78.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,668 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,888. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

