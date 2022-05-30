Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Intel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intel by 569.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after buying an additional 172,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Intel by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $44.55 on Monday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $182.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

