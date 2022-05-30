Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Trims Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT opened at $99.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.83.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 67.56%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.64.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

