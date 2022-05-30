Casper (CSPR) Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

Casper (CSPR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. During the last week, Casper has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $190.29 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 275.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,179.24 or 0.62669988 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.14 or 0.00476950 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00033625 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008507 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,900,960,287 coins and its circulating supply is 5,024,577,369 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

