Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,554 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.12% of Celanese worth $22,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 581,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,580,000 after buying an additional 79,726 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2,095.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 74,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after buying an additional 71,412 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $5,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CE opened at $159.21 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $132.26 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.22.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 14.52%.

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.81.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

