Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) vs. Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Financial Review

Cenntro Electric Group and Lucid Group are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Lucid Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Group has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cenntro Electric Group and Lucid Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lucid Group 1 2 5 0 2.50

Lucid Group has a consensus price target of 34.17, suggesting a potential upside of 72.30%. Given Lucid Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Profitability

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and Lucid Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A Lucid Group N/A -64.95% -30.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and Lucid Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenntro Electric Group $8.58 million 55.11 -$16.42 million N/A N/A Lucid Group $27.11 million 1,219.97 -$2.58 billion N/A N/A

Cenntro Electric Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lucid Group.

Cenntro Electric Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

Lucid Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

