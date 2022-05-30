Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Receives $23.32 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.32.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 2.49.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.21). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 40,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.