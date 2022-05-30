Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.41) to GBX 108 ($1.36) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Centamin alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.05. 19,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,931. Centamin has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.