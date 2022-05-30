Cerberus Capital Management L.P. Has $619.63 Million Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Cerberus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,011,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354,859 shares during the period. Frontier Communications Parent makes up approximately 10.2% of Cerberus Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. owned about 8.60% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $619,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 1,936.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 377,979 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 152.8% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 166,223 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Mudrick Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,080,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 80.23% and a return on equity of 110.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FYBR shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

