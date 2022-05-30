Ceres (CERES) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week

Ceres (CERES) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Ceres has a market cap of $311,364.67 and $8,418.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ceres has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ceres coin can now be bought for about $56.49 or 0.00183559 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 295.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12,570.92 or 0.40849096 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.31 or 0.00481935 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00033232 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

