Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.48-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$360.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.92 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CERT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.80.

NASDAQ CERT traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,378. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -262.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14. Certara has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $2,521,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,352 shares of company stock worth $2,655,966 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Certara in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Certara by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Certara in the first quarter worth $325,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Certara by 43.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Certara by 135.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

