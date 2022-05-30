CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Short Interest Update

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the April 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGGYY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.04. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,915. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94. CGG has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Get CGG alerts:

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter.

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the Hampson-Russell, Jason, Insight Earth, and Velpro brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.