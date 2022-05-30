Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.67.

Shares of CIAFF opened at $5.38 on Thursday. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $6.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

