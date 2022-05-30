Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives C$5.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial raised Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of CHR opened at C$3.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$806.11 million and a PE ratio of 17.41. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$3.18 and a 1 year high of C$5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

