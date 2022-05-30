Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the April 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:CCVI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.78. 39,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,584. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCVI. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the third quarter worth $7,372,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 78.0% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the third quarter worth $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 487.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 146,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 121,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the third quarter worth $3,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

