CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Shares of NYSE:CION opened at $11.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30. CION Investment has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $15.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. CION Investment had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

In related news, CFO Keith S. Franz bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Gatto bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $54,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,806 shares in the company, valued at $360,209.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $284,010 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CION Investment during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CION Investment from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

About CION Investment (Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

