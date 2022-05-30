Cito Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 102,000 Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN)

Cito Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 102,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Cito Capital Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Cybin at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CYBN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cybin by 749.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 74,900 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Cybin in the third quarter worth $31,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cybin by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cybin in the third quarter worth $11,036,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cybin in the third quarter worth $145,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cybin in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cybin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cybin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of Cybin stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 449,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,516. The stock has a market cap of $106.79 million and a PE ratio of -2.09. Cybin Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $3.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97.

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a discovery-phase phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation and psychiatric conditions.

