Cito Capital Group LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cito Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,090,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,122 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after acquiring an additional 951,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,001,895,000 after acquiring an additional 261,118 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,855,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,541,000 after acquiring an additional 114,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,863,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,994,000 after purchasing an additional 252,408 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.27. 279,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,444,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.10. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.20%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

