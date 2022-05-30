Cito Capital Group LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Cito Capital Group LLC lessened its position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 176,775 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

SGMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ SGMO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.68. 106,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,567. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.29 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 156.53% and a negative return on equity of 45.17%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.