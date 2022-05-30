Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Holdings Decreased by Cito Capital Group LLC

Cito Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,369,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 63,616 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTXS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.95. 21,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,903. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 0.04. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $121.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.28.

Citrix Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.