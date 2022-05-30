Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 494 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,116 shares of company stock worth $9,743,637 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ANTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.95.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $8.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $520.55. 62,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,823. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $499.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. Anthem’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

