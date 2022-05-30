Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,451 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for 1.4% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 86.1% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,117. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $45.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.