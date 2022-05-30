Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Purchases 2,745 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 0.5% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV traded up $1.35 on Monday, reaching $74.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,788,397 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average of $76.13.

