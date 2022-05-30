Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Purchases 561 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 29,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 54.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 35,789 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $45.72. 973,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,762,191. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.34. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.