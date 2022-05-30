Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Sells 5,847 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,412,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,945,000 after purchasing an additional 836,918 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 207,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39,504 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 192,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 60,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 27,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $851,000.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHI traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $46.27. The stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,264. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.97. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $53.27.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.