Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Short Interest Up 57.8% in May

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the April 30th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Shares of Cognex stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,709. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.63. Cognex has a 52 week low of $44.60 and a 52 week high of $92.17.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 16.77%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

