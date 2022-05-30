Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,390 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 70,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,647 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,746 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $74.73 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,332 shares of company stock worth $1,299,228. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

