Color Platform Price Tops $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $465,333.61 and approximately $472.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,755.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.18 or 0.00632418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00179501 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016395 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

