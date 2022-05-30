Columbia Asset Management Buys 950 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,975 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

In other news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $1,000,423.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $266,009.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,394.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,729 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $31.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.60. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

