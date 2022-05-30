Columbia Asset Management Grows Stock Position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,080 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in UWM were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in UWM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UWMC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush lowered UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $4.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $380.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.05. UWM Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. UWM had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. UWM’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

