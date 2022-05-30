Columbia Asset Management Invests $240,000 in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,828,000 after purchasing an additional 211,971 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,791,000 after buying an additional 338,782 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,060,000 after buying an additional 49,810 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,599,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,315,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,359,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,629,000 after buying an additional 42,560 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Shares of MHK opened at $141.77 on Monday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.56 and a 1 year high of $214.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.80 and a 200-day moving average of $151.74.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.89. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

