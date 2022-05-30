Columbia Asset Management Lowers Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Columbia Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,157,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,617,000 after acquiring an additional 438,989 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $57,908,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3,190.2% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 200,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,119,000 after purchasing an additional 194,730 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $188.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.50 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.23. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $5,780,080.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $1,972,768.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,739 shares of company stock valued at $35,888,417 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

