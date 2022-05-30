Columbia Asset Management Sells 375 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Columbia Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.38.

NYSE:KMB opened at $133.43 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.47.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

