Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $37.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $64.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered Columbus McKinnon from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.01. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.33 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon (Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.