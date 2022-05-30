Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,364,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $67,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.04. 741,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,482,547. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.26. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.