Commerce Bank Buys 1,686 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.08% of Anthem worth $94,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Anthem by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 526,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,654,000 after buying an additional 23,119 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Anthem by 768.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after buying an additional 16,779 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,080,000 after acquiring an additional 162,857 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $8.12 on Monday, hitting $520.55. The stock had a trading volume of 62,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $125.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $499.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.24. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANTM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.95.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,116 shares of company stock worth $9,743,637. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

