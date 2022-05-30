Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $110,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

IVV traded up $10.19 on Monday, reaching $417.25. 197,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,884,765. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.17 and a one year high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

