Commerce Bank Has $266.73 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,314,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,855 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $266,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 63,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,697,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 377,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $2.91 on Monday, reaching $87.15. The company had a trading volume of 46,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,886. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.00 and its 200-day moving average is $100.96. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $77.94 and a 52 week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.