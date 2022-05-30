Commerce Bank Has $82.98 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 397,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $82,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HON traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $196.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,387. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.19 and a 200 day moving average of $196.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.14.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

