Commerce Bank Sells 1,093 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,759 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $62,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH stock traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $507.11. The stock had a trading volume of 162,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,387. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $475.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.00.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

