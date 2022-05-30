Commerce Bank Sells 25,492 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,128,819 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 25,492 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $47,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of UBER traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.67. 1,464,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,726,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.09.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBER. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

Uber Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.