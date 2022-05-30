Commerce Bank Sells 26,953 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 905,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,953 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Commerce Bank owned 0.26% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $152,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,823,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,503 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,843,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,943 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,002 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,589,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,449,976,000 after acquiring an additional 64,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,903,000 after acquiring an additional 741,429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $2.87 on Monday, reaching $160.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,619. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.79 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.05.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

