Commerce Bank Sells 278,934 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 278,934 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $57,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $508,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,749 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $194,012,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,707. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.40. 649,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,735,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.95. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $57.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

