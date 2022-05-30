Commerce Bank Sells 33,844 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,844 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Commerce Bank owned about 0.22% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $169,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $7.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $239.47. The stock had a trading volume of 103,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,034. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.54 and its 200-day moving average is $273.44. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $217.09 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

