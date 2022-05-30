Commerce Bank Sells 372,641 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,240,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 372,641 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.93% of Hanesbrands worth $54,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,360,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 25,162 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,150,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 270,427 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 7,286.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HBI traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.09. 259,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,433,890. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

HBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

