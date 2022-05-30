Commerce Bank Sells 66,612 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,346,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,612 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.9% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $138,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $608,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 470.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,657,000 after buying an additional 8,257,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,751,000 after buying an additional 5,093,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after buying an additional 5,013,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.91. 1,009,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,699,201. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.38. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $302.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

