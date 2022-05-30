Comparing National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) and VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK)

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) and VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for National Bank of Canada and VersaBank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank of Canada 2 3 5 0 2.30 VersaBank 0 0 0 1 4.00

National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus target price of $106.10, suggesting a potential upside of 38.65%. Given National Bank of Canada’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe National Bank of Canada is more favorable than VersaBank.

Dividends

National Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $2.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. VersaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. National Bank of Canada pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VersaBank pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of National Bank of Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of VersaBank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares National Bank of Canada and VersaBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank of Canada 29.61% 21.15% 0.96% VersaBank 23.07% 10.16% 1.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Bank of Canada and VersaBank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank of Canada $8.85 billion 2.91 $2.53 billion $7.75 9.87 VersaBank $75.30 million 3.33 $17.80 million $0.74 12.34

National Bank of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank. National Bank of Canada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VersaBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

National Bank of Canada beats VersaBank on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services comprise credit, and deposit and investment solutions, as well as international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services. The Wealth Management segment comprises investment solutions, trust services, banking services, lending services, and other wealth management solutions. The Financial Markets segment offers corporate banking, advisory, and capital markets services; and project financing, debt, and equity underwriting; advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, and financing. The U.S. Specialty Finance and International segment provides specialty finance products; financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Cambodia; and investment solutions, guaranteed investment certificates, mutual funds, notes, structured products, and monetization. It provides its services through a network of 384 branches and 927 banking machines. National Bank of Canada was founded in 1859 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

About VersaBank (Get Rating)

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. It also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that involves purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; and commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, condominium financing, and residential mortgages. The company was formerly known as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and changed its name to VersaBank in May 2016. VersaBank was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.