Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) is Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,319,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 519,325 shares during the period. Comtech Telecommunications accounts for approximately 3.6% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.05% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $31,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 219,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.72. 4,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,896. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.60%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMTL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.