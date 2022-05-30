Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock Position Decreased by Abrams Bison Investments LLC

Abrams Bison Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566,100 shares during the quarter. Concentrix accounts for 4.9% of Abrams Bison Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Abrams Bison Investments LLC owned 0.71% of Concentrix worth $66,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 104.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 989,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,131,000 after acquiring an additional 506,192 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,234,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $31,235,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Concentrix by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,904,000 after buying an additional 75,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Concentrix by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,387,000 after buying an additional 65,676 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC traded up $6.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,869. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $136.74 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.32.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.36%.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total value of $1,634,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,644.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Fogarty acquired 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $154.72 per share, with a total value of $39,917.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,764 shares in the company, valued at $427,646.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,514 shares of company stock valued at $240,032 and sold 25,000 shares valued at $4,155,200. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

