Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.21–$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $130.00 million-$132.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.69 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.79–$0.73 EPS.

CFLT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Confluent from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Get Confluent alerts:

Shares of CFLT stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,968. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Confluent has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $94.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.13.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $87,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $8,347,919.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 873,083 shares of company stock worth $31,209,438 and have sold 275,672 shares worth $9,495,522. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Confluent by 6.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after acquiring an additional 465,214 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Confluent by 79.9% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Confluent by 96.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,471 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Confluent by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,208,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,543,000 after acquiring an additional 500,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,602,000 after buying an additional 669,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent (Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.